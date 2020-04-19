29 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Mecklenburg Co., 1,183 cases confirmed

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health officials announced five new COVID-19 related deaths Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 29.
To date, 1,183 county residents have tested positive for the virus.
Mecklenburg County Public Health says these results only reflect laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic or do not meet current CDC recommendations for testing.
