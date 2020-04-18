Walmart set to hire 50,000 more workers seeking work amid coronavirus outbreak

(WBTV) - The national’s largest grocery chain says it has hired more than 150,000 workers since mid-March, and that it plans to hire an additional 50,000 workers as stores become overwhelmed by people seeking supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Hiring 50,000 new associates will give us the opportunity to provide additional staffing in key areas where it’s needed most,” Executive Vice President Donna Morris said, in a press release posted to the company’s website. "These hires will primarily be temporary associates and will support our current associates and customers in locations with specific needs. We are humbled and proud to be able to give an opportunity to so many workers during this critical time.
Morris said the company continues to see a strong demand, and that the company wants to balance that by allowing current associates the ability to take time off and stay home if they feel more comfortable doing so.
Walmart will continue to hire cashiers, stockers and personal shoppers at stores. At distribution centers and fulfillment centers, they’ll hire additional fillers and pickers. They’ll also continue adding roles such as more drivers to their fleet.
“To hire these 150,000 new associates, we’ve worked with more than 70 companies that have furloughed workers,” Morris said. "We’re seeing these associates come to us from restaurant and hospitality industries and other retailers.
Approximately 85 percent of the new hires will be temporary or part-time roles. Walmart expects others to convert to permanent roles.
The store is using an expedited hiring process that can lead from application to employment in as little as 24 hours. People interested in working for Walmart can visit Walmart’s career website or text “jobs” to 240240.
