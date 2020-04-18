Stanly County reports 3rd COVID-19-related death

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A third Stanly County resident has died of the coronavirus, health officials reported Saturday.
Officials said in a statement that the individual, who died on Saturday, was an older adult in a residential care facility and had underlying medical conditions.
Health officials are working to identify and monitor people who had close contact with the person.
“We are saddened that another Stanly County resident has been taken by this disease. The health department is in contact with each residential care facility in the county to ensure that all measures required by the state are being carried out to stop the spread of COVID-19," said David Jenkins, Stanly County Health and Human Services Director.
The two other coronavirus-related deaths were people over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions.
As of Saturday, there are 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Stanly County, and six have recovered. About 600 people in the county have been tested.
