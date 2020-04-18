Rowan Meals On Wheels facing challenges, stays on mission of feeding those in need

Meals on Wheels Program Director, Sandy Combs said, “We are also receiving requests for meals or food from individuals who are self-quarantined for protective measures. These folks do not qualify for USDA Food Boxes, but need groceries. Some folks can pay for their groceries and some cannot. But they cannot or should not leave their homes to get groceries. We are accepting referrals from other nonprofits, our church partners, and governmental agencies for adults who need assistance with groceries.