Rowan EDC asks for participation in survey on impact of COVID-19 on business community

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC is asking residents for help in determining the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local business community and employers.
Here is the link to the national results from the first round survey: https://bit.ly/3cjAy26
The Rowan EDC, Rowan Tourism and Rowan Chamber are distributing this second Economic Impact Survey to further capture the effects of COVID-19 on businesses and non-profits across Rowan County.
The Economic Impact Survey will identify early and ongoing local and regional effects of COVID-19, inform strategies for economic recovery and development, and maximizing federal and state recovery aid.
The survey can be found: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5555562/bicmredc5565?mc_cid=ce631b16b3&mc_eid=65d9307a3a
The deadline for completing the survey is April 24.
