Progress on Irish Buffalo Creek Greenway in Kannapolis continues

Future phases include Rogers Lake Road to NC 3 (Safrit Park) and from NC 3 to Bakers Creek Greenway. When additional phases of the greenway are finished the Irish Buffalo Creek Greenway will be a total of 7.5 miles and eventually will cross under I-85 and connect to Concord's greenway system. This greenway is also a key component of the Carolina Thread Trail, a 15-county initiative to provide greenway connectivity to key attractions, destinations, and population centers in the Charlotte region.