President Trump mentions Wilmington business leader in White House remarks Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At the beginning of his Saturday evening update on the White House coronavirus task force efforts, President Donald Trump specifically mentioned Amy Wright from Wilmington, who is the founder of Bitty & Beaus coffee.
Wright has been one of the small business leaders to be able to take advantage of the money offered in the Paycheck Protection Program passed by Congress recently. President Trump pointed out how the money will help Wright’s 120 employees.
“Now they’re all staying and getting paid," President Trump remarked Saturday evening. “She’s got a dream and it’s going to take place very quickly when she opens again. Amy, good luck! North Carolina. Great place.”
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee posted on Facebook Saturday that it is indeed now back to business with its employees working from home.
Wright and her husband Ben opened Bitty & Beau’s Coffee in Wilmington in 2016 as a location to employ and advocate for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Wrights have expanded to three other locations on the east coast since opening the Wilmington location.
