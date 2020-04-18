Positive reports of COVID-19 reported at Smithfield Foods in Bladen Co.

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Health Department confirmed positive reported of the coronavirus at the Smithfield Food plant in Tar Heel Saturday morning.
The press release from the department’s director, Dr. Teresa Duncan, said local, state, and national agencies are working closely to protect the health and safety of employees and to mitigate further spread of the virus.
“The health and well-being of the employees is our first priority,” said Duncan.
The release didn’t specify how many cases have been confirmed at the plant.
