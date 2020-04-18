One dead, 3 others hurt in Gaston County crash

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police say a person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck that sent three others to the hospital.
The incident involved two vehicles, and occurred around 2:44 p.m. It happened on Hickory Grove Road near Wonderwood Drive, south of Stanley.
Two other people were taken by ambulance to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, according to Gaston EMS. A third was flown by helicopter to Atrium in Charlotte.
North Carolina Highway Patrol is now investigating the collision. Troopers haven’t identified the deceased or revealed what caused the wreck.
