Man wielding knife shot, killed by South Carolina deputy, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - A man wielding a knife was shot and killed by an Anderson County deputy, according Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore.
J.T. Foster of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said around 11:40 p.m. Friday, Anderson County deputies were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call on Evergreen Street in Anderson.
Upon arrival, deputies were encountered by an adult male suspect armed with a knife. The suspect aggressively approached the deputy, who fired their weapon, according to Foster.
Shore said the man passed away as a result of gunshot wounds to the chest. The victim has been identified as Marcus Eugene Epps, 43 years-old of Anderson, SC.
As standard protocol, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called to investigate the incident.
