Man killed in Salisbury hit-and-run wreck

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police say someone fled the scene moments after fatally driving into a man on a moped.
The incident occurred on Salisbury’s West Horah Street near South West Street around 11:37 p.m. Friday.
Larry E. Barber, 59, died shortly afterward at Novant Health.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a gold or silver SUV with heavy front end damage and a missing driver side mirror, though police don’t know who is responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.