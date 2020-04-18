Iredell County businesses serve customers while still following social distancing guidelines

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - With small businesses struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, an Iredell County neighborhood came out to make sure one of their favorite bars doesn't suffer the same fate.
Kilted Buffalo in Mooresville is persevering with assistance from its community.
"Everybody's going through this unprecedented time together and we're making the best of it today,” said Shawn Shrader, owner of Kilted Buffalo. In a time of layoffs and social distancing, Shrader is opening his doors, if just for Saturday.
"If you're in this business, you're a social person,” Shrader said. “And being at home not working, not sure when you're going to be able to come back to work, this is good medicine." The Kilted Buffalo, a local watering hole for people in the Langtree area in Mooresville, decided to throw a neighborhood gathering while still strictly adhering to the governor's social distancing mandate.
Folks came out for a brew to go and to talk about the good times when nobody had even heard of the coronavirus. “It’s definitely family-oriented like you’re always welcome,” customer Ashley Scott said. “Like, you’re more than just a customer.”
While the owner works the crowd making sure everyone's having a good time, the employees get to make a little money too. "We take care of people every day when we serve them, serve them safely,” bartender Austin Platt said. “And they're just basically returning the favor, I guess now" However, it's more than putting a buck in your pocket.
This is about seeing customers, friends and family.
"I was really excited to wake up this morning for the first time in a while and see everyone again,” bartender Rachael Arrington said.
While the Kilted Buffalo again shuttered its doors at 5 p.m. Saturday, owners are already planning a big reopening celebration as soon as all of this is over.
