Huntersville Fire posts touching photo of quarantined first responder kissing daughter through window

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local fire station posted a touching photo on social of a quarantined first responder giving his young daughter a kiss through a glass window.
The Huntersville Fire Department said, “THIS is what a first responder, hero, looks like,” as one of its first responders quickly stopped at home to see his family.
Currently, no one with the fire department tested positive for the virus, however, several firefighters and crew members were instructed to quarantine because of possible COVID-19 exposure.
“We are very fortunate for our PPE, our medical protocols and our Mecklenburg EMS Agency – Medic patient care procedures. It’s kept us safe,” the social media post said.
The Huntersville Fire Department urges residents to follow the social distancing guidelines.
