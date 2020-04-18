Horizons Unlimited receives $35,000 Duke Energy Foundation grant

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Horizons Unlimited received a $35,000 grant from Duke Energy Foundation to create powerful communities in the Rowan-Salisbury Schools and throughout Rowan County through their summer learning programs.
Horizons is one of the thirty-three K-12 education and nonprofit organizations in North Carolina to collectively receive $810,000 in grants from the Duke Energy Foundation. Given the COVID-19 crisis, the Duke Energy Foundation has also provided each organization with the option to use the funds to address unforeseen operational challenges.
Horizons Unlimited Instructional Specialist Mary Meyer submitted the grant application. “I am incredibly grateful that Duke Energy has given us the opportunity to explore energy, engineering and environmental careers with at-risk middle school students in Rowan-Salisbury School District,” says Meyer. “During a time of so much uncertainty, receiving this grant is just what we needed to get excited for the 2020-2021 school year.”
Rowan-Salisbury Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody commented on this great news. “I am very excited and appreciative for the continued support we receive from Duke Energy,” says Moody. “This specific grant provides students with that extra learning throughout the year to boost their understanding of the sciences and to help them discover their passion and interests. This aligns perfectly with our Renewal Directional System.”
The Horizons grant funding will be used for at-risk middle school students to have a free, four-day summer camp. These students will also have the opportunity during the year to go on field trips to discover different career options during teacher workdays.
The summer camp is scheduled to take place during the following weeks with the following themes:
- July 6-9 – Environmental Education
- July 13-16 - Energy
- July 20-23 – Engineering
NC Duke Energy President Stephen De May expressed appreciation to schools and nonprofits. “The nonprofit community is essential to the well-being and success of our state,” said De May. “We are grateful for the work they do to serve our communities and want them to have some measure of flexibility during this time of uncertainty – it’s the right thing to do.”
