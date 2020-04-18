Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The iRacing experiment was an immediate and initial success for both NASCAR and IndyCar. But controversy has plagued virutal racing the last two weeks. Kyle Larson was fired from his real job for using a racial slur during an event. Bubba Wallace lost a sponsor for quitting during another race. The NASCAR field was trimmed for this weekend's event in a move many deemed unfair to some of the drivers.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony is entering the NBA draft. Anthony announced his decision Friday. He had been considered a likely one-and-done player and a high first-round draft prospect since before his arrival in Chapel Hill. But he had said last month he was delaying any announcements while looking to find ways to help amid the coronavirus pandemic. Anthony averaged 18.5 points to lead the Tar Heels. But they suffered the first losing season in head coach Roy Williams' career. Anthony missed 11 games due to arthroscopic knee surgery, but returned for the final 13 games.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has postponed the May 9 race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia, which is under a stay-at-home order into June. NASCAR suspended its season four events into the year when sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. It had listed Martinsville as its first race to resume. NASCAR says it is still committed to running all 36 races this year and will consider holding events without fans. To date, eight races have been postponed.
UNDATED (AP) — Olympic pole vaulting silver medalist Sandi Morris didn’t have a place to practice and plenty of down time due to the coronavirus pandemic. So she and her father constructed their own pole vault setup near Greenville, South Carolina. Built out of plywood, the 120-foot runway is situated between a soccer field and a tennis court on neighborhood land two blocks from her parents’ place. Their pole vault project could be operational this weekend.
NEW YORK (AP) — Isaiah Todd has become the second player to jump from high school to the G League this week, signing with the league with the intent of joining its new elite program. Todd’s signing was announced Friday, one day after Jalen Green became the first in the program. Todd was a highly recruiting forward at Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was a McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand Classic selection this year.