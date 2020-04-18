First Alert for Sunday night/ Monday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While there is a First Alert for Sunday night and Monday morning, most of the weekend looks pretty good.
Showers are possible to start the day on Saturday before we dry out and clear out for the second half of the day. Highs will reach the low 70s. Sunday will also be nice for a good part of the day. We will start the day dry with lows in the low 40s. Clouds will arrive in the afternoon and bring a chance for showers for the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
The heaviest rain will fall overnight and into the morning on Monday. The rain could be heavy at times and we could pick up an inch or so by Monday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 70s as we dry out toward afternoon.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with highs in the mid 70s.
By Thursday, another system will bring us the chance for rain and even thunderstorms toward the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s. We will dry out again on Friday as we reach the upper 70s.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
