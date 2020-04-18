First Alert: Heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms arrive Sunday evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cloudy and rainy conditions will round out the forecast for the remainder of the weekend across the Carolinas as another storm system tracks across the Deep South overnight Sunday into Monday.
Tonight, temperatures will fall to the lower 40s under mostly clear skies. Some neighborhoods across the Foothills and Piedmont could get some patchy frost before dawn Sunday morning.
Anticipate an increase in cloud cover throughout the day on Sunday. Scattered showers are possible any time after noon with heavier downpours likely after sunset.
A few isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out as the area of low pressure makes its pass south of the Carolinas during the early Monday morning hours.
Therefore, the chance for severe storms will remain low as widespread rain blankets our region for the start of the workweek. Drier conditions will settle in by midday Monday.
The latest rainfall forecasts call for 1-2″ of rainfall before the system exits the area.
Excessive cloud cover Sunday will keep high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Mild air and cloudy skies will continue through the majority of the Monday with highs once again topping out in the upper 60s before falling to the 40s overnight into Tuesday.
Unsettled weather returns by Wednesday night continuing through Friday morning.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.