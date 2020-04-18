April 20 Book Talk to feature Kristy Woodson Harvey & Mary Alice Monroe

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday, April 20, Rowan Public Library will virtually host authors Kristy Woodson Harvey and Mary Alice Monroe via Zoom and the RPL Facebook page (@rowanpubliclibrary). The RPL Book Talk will begin at 6:30 pm and will be interactive.
The live-streaming event is free, and all are welcome.
Harvey is a Salisbury native and the author of five novels, including her Peachtree Bluff series. The Peachtree Bluff novels explore the lives of the three Murphy sisters and are set in a location largely inspired by Beaufort, NC, where Harvey and her family currently live. She was also the featured author at the Friends of RPL’s 2018 General Meeting.
On April 28, Harvey’s newest novel, “Feels Like Falling,” debuts. An exploration of life, relationship, and all the twists and turns inherent in both, it’s a perfect beach novel.
Harvey will be joined by Mary Alice Monroe, who has published 23 novels and sold over 7.5 million copies. Monroe’s latest in her Beach House series, “On Ocean Boulevard” will be released May 19.
“Both Harvey and Monroe are favorites among RPL patrons,” said program coordinator and RPL Adult Services Supervisor Abigail Hardison. “It’s always fun to ‘take a vacation’ in whatever you’re reading. With these authors, besides the stories and characters, even their book cover images have that vacation vibe. I can almost feel the sand between my toes and the warm sun on my skin just looking at them.”
On April 20, at 6:30 p.m., all fans of Harvey, Monroe, beach reads, and beaches in general, have an opportunity to engage in a virtual Book Talk.
“Participants can ask them about their favorite beaches, their favorite beach books, and maybe get a few hints at what happens in their upcoming Spring releases,” said Hardison.
This special RPL Book Talk will be held simultaneously via Zoom and Facebook; email info@rowancountync.gov or call 980-432-8670 to learn how to register and/or access the event. RPL is partnering with Salisbury’s South Main Bookstore for this Virtual Book Talk. Call 704-630-9788 for information about placing book orders.
