Whiteville police officers adopt abandoned kittens

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville police don’t just protect and serve their two-legged residents.
What could have been a sad story for a handful of kittens had a happy ending courtesy of the Whiteville Police Department.
According to a Facebook post, a box of kittens was found abandoned at a city park.
But all of the friendly felines now have new homes after they were adopted by Whiteville police officers.
Police want to remind everyone not to abandon animals and to instead give them a call.
“Rather than leaving animals in a box in an unknown location with no access to food or water, give us a call at 910-642-5111 to make contact with our Animal Control Officer to make sure the animals get the proper care and attention that they require," the Facebook post said.
