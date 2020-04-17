Switzerland lights up iconic Matterhorn with U.S. flag in show of support

The iconic Matterhorn mountainside was lit up with the American flag in show of solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: Gabriel Perren via Zermatt Matterhorn/Facebook)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 17, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT - Updated April 17 at 2:31 PM

ZERMATT, Switzerland (WBTV) - The iconic Matterhorn mountain in Switzerland was lit up recently in a show of solidarity with the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.

Zermatt Matterhorn posted a photo of the mountainside lit up with the American flag on their official Facebook page on Wednesday. Zermatt is a municipality in the district of Visp.

“Our thoughts are with all American people at this unprecedented time. We look forward to meeting again at the foot of the Matterhorn, we are all in this together,” the post read.

Posted by Zermatt Matterhorn on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Zermatt Matterhorn credited the light art to Gerry Hofstetter and the beautiful photo to Gabriel Perren.

