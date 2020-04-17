Surf City to open public sites with some restrictions Saturday

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The public will be allowed to access the beach in Surf City again starting Saturday morning.
According to a release from the town, crews are starting to remove barriers today with the hope of opening up the beach by 7 a.m. Saturday. However, public parking and restrooms will remain closed, as the town note the state’s stay at home order remains in effect until the end of the month. Handicap parking will still be available at the welcome center.
Soundside Park will also re-open to limited access with playground, pavilions and restrooms remaining closed. The disc golf course will be open for play as well. The boat ramp and open space are also available, but parking there is for boats with trailers.
The town does say that beach patrol will be out and about to make sure people are following the law.
Down the road from Surf City Friday, the town of Topsail Beach extended its short term rental ban until May 14th under its state of emergency.
