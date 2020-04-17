Scattered rain Saturday morning; First Alert late Sunday into Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds will increase overnight into Saturday morning as a cold front moves into the Carolinas with morning low temperatures in the 40s for the mountains and lower 50s in the Piedmont.
Scattered rain showers will be possible for early Saturday with clearing skies later in the day. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be back in the lower 70s.
A First Alert is in effect for late Sunday into Monday as more widespread rain showers and a few thunderstorms are possible.
Sunday will start off mostly clear, yet clouds will be on the increase with scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms possible for the afternoon and evening hours.
Rain showers and a few storms will linger Sunday night into Monday. High temperatures will stay around 70 degrees for both Sunday and Monday.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid-70s.
Another chance for scattered rain showers will be possible for Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s.
A few rain showers may linger into Friday, with high temperatures back in the upper 70s.
Have a wonderful weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
