15 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Charlotte assisted living facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fifteen residents at an assisted living facility in a Charlotte neighborhood tested positive for the coronavirus.
Within the past week, the majority of the residents at The Social at Cotswold were tested. Of those tested, it was confirmed that 15 of those residents were tested positive for the virus.
Residents and family members have been informed of the positive tests.
Officials representing The Social at Cotswold say they are following protocol and guidelines issued by the state of North Carolina, Mecklenburg County and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There have been outbreaks at 46 assisted living facilities across North Carolina, as of Friday afternoon, according to the NC Department of Health and Health Services.
Five nursing homes and three residential care facilities in Mecklenburg County have COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the NCDHHS.
