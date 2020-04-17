Resident of Charlotte assisted living facility dies of COVID-19, 14 more test positive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A resident at a Charlotte neighborhood assisted living facility died of COVID-19, the facility confirmed on Friday.
Fourteen other residents at The Social at Cotswold also tested positive for the virus.
“Thrive Senior Living is heartbroken to share that a resident of The Social at Cotswold has passed away due to complications from COVID-19,” a spokesperson for The Social at Cotswold said. “This is a profoundly difficult time, and we are grieving this loss together as we extend our deepest sympathy to family and loved ones. Out of respect for this resident’s family, we will not be sharing any further details.”
Within the past week, the majority of the residents at The Social at Cotswold were tested. Of those tested, it was confirmed that 15 of those residents were tested positive for the virus.
The 14 residents remain in isolation in their suites.
Residents and family members have been informed of the positive tests.
Officials representing The Social at Cotswold say they are following protocol and guidelines issued by the state of North Carolina, Mecklenburg County and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There have been outbreaks at 46 assisted living facilities across North Carolina, as of Friday afternoon, according to the NC Department of Health and Health Services.
Five nursing homes and three residential care facilities in Mecklenburg County have COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the NCDHHS.
