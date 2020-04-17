Rep. Clemmons requests McMaster reopen public beach accesses across S.C. to local residents

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Rep. Alan Clemmons has sent a formal request to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to reopen public beach access across the state.
“As you have begun relaxing restrictions previously imposed with reopening of the state’s public boat ramps, I would request that you take the immediate additional step of reopening public beach access to local citizens,” Clemmons’ letter to McMaster dated April 17 read in part. “As we recently discussed, use of our beaches by coastal residents varies dramatically from that of our out-of-area visitors."
Clemmons noted that, for area residents, beaches provide therapy, exercise, and food via fishing and crabbing.
“Reopening public access to our beaches for the use of coastal residents, with prudent temporary measures that ensure social distancing, would be an excellent next step in empowering coastal citizens to rebuild our communities that have been devastated by Covid-19 closures,” Clemmons’ letter stated.
Brian Symmes, spokesperson for the governor’s office, released a statement Friday morning regarding restrictions across the state:
“We know these restrictions are inconvenient and have disrupted people’s lives in a dramatic way, but for the time being, they’re necessary to protect South Carolinians. Of course, the governor understands that the majority of South Carolinians will act responsibly on our beaches, but the unfortunate truth is that a minority of people not following the rules and suggestions puts entire communities in harm’s way. The very moment that it’s possible to lift these restrictions and keep people safe, the governor will do so.”
Clemmons’ letter comes on the same day public boat landings and ramps across S.C. are reopening. McMaster issued an executive order Thursday to reopen them following their closure late last month to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Public beach access remains closed at this time.
During his COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, McMaster said “everything is under consideration at this time."
He said the decision to close the beaches was based on facts, videos received, and reports from law enforcement.
"When the time comes to open, based on the exact same type of information, we will do so, and hope to do so as quickly as possible,” McMaster said.
