Person seriously injured after crash involving motorcycle in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Charlotte Friday night.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Brookshire Boulevard near I-77.
Inbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard are closed at I-77 due to the crash.
Charlotte police say one person is at the hospital with serious/potentially life-threatening injuries.
Traffic is now being diverted off of Brookshire Boulevard (inbound) onto Beatties Ford Road.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other information about this crash.
