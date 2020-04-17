Person seriously injured after crash involving motorcycle in Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | April 17, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT - Updated April 17 at 10:43 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Charlotte Friday night.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Brookshire Boulevard near I-77.

Inbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard are closed at I-77 due to the crash.

Charlotte police say one person is at the hospital with serious/potentially life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is now being diverted off of Brookshire Boulevard (inbound) onto Beatties Ford Road.

This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other information about this crash.

