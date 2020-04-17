People around the world are taking out their trash in formal wear and costumes – because where else is there to go?

“I just wanted to thank everyone for giving me such joy in these strange times,” Rhian Edwards wrote in the Bin Isolation Outing group, “I have laughed (a lot!), I have loved all the contributions whether they are funny or just a hi from everyone around the world. I have sent birthday greetings and congratulation messages to people I do not know and will never meet but that does not matter. What matters is that a community of strangers around the world are sharing their love and support to everyone involved.”