NC health officials say testing nursing home, assisted living facility residents remain a high priority

(WBTV) - Residents at nursing homes are at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19.
They are likely to have underlying health conditions and are most likely older than 65 years old.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, says those in assisted living facilities are the state’s priorities to receive testing and care.
“The folks in our nursing homes are some of our most vulnerable in the state,” Cohen said. “We know they are both medically frail and likely to be over the age of 65. They will maintain a high priority of testing.”
As of Friday afternoon, there have been outbreaks at 46 assisted living facilities across North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Health and Health Services.
Five nursing homes and three residential care facilities in Mecklenburg County have COVID-19 outbreaks. On Friday, an assisted living facility in Charlotte’s Cotswold neighborhood announced that 15 residents tested positive for coronavirus, and one of them has died.
There have also been nursing home outbreaks in Burke, Cabarrus, Cleveland, Rowan and Union counties.
“They are prioritized at our state lab and using partners to do the testing that is appropriate, not just for the folks who are showing symptoms but for all of the patients where we see an outbreak to really get a good understanding of where the virus is in these nursing homes,” Cohen said.
Cohen also said that patient medical information, especially for those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, will remain private.
“I think folks really understand, in relation to releasing personal medical information, we do not release the names of people who have either been exposed or have COVID-19,” Cohen said. “It is important that we strike the right balance between protecting personal medical information as well as protecting the public health.”
