Mecklenburg Co. names seven nursing homes dealing with coronavirus outbreaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County has named seven nursing homes that are currently dealing with coronavirus outbreaks.
With new data released Friday, Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) will begin identifying long-term care facilities that report an outbreak of COVID-19. The CDC defines an outbreak as two or more positive cases in a facility.
The following facilities have been affected:
- Hunter Woods Nursing & Rehab Center - 620 Tom Hunter Rd., Charlotte 28213
- Huntersville Oaks - 10219 Verhoeff Dr., Huntersville 28078
- Pavillion Health Center - 10011 Providence Rd. W, Charlotte 28277
- Autumn Care of Cornelius - 19530 Mt. Zion Ave., Cornelius 28031
- The Social at Cotswold - 3610 Randolph Rd., Charlotte 28211
- Carrington Place Rehab & Living Center - 600 Fullwood Ln., Matthews 28105
- The Laurels - 13180 Dorman Rd., Pineville 28134
“Our infectious disease prevention team continues to work nonstop to prevent and manage novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks in long-term care facilities and other congregate living settings,” said Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.
County health officials provided guidance to the facility’s leadership and staff while working closely with them to implement infection control measures, including contact trace interviews and isolation/quarantine plans.
The process also includes implementing recommendations for isolation of positive cases, additional transmission precautions for all residents, PPE including universal masking of staff, daily temperature/symptoms monitoring of all staff and residents.
“We hope this new information will help everyone better understand how this virus is impacting our community and the importance of protecting the most vulnerable among us.” says Harris.
As of Friday there are 1,136 cases of COVID-19 with 24 deaths.
Highlights about the reported coronavirus cases of among Mecklenburg County residents include:
- About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.
- About 1 in 5 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were four times more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.
- More than half of reported cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.
- 21 deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. All deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years) with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost all were hospitalized, two-thirds were male, and half were non-Hispanic Black.
- Individuals who have chronic illnesses like heart disease, respiratory illnesses, diabetes, and hypertension are more likely to experience severe complications and death due to COVID-19. Persisting disparities in rates of these chronic illnesses and adequate access to health resources among non-Hispanic Blacks are driving inequities in illness and death related to COVID-19 in our community and many communities nationwide.
Select Characteristics of COVID-19 Cases Reported to MCPH (as of April 16, 2020)
Hospitalization Rates by Age Group among COVID-19 Cases Reported to MCPH (as of April 16, 2020)
Distribution of COVID-19 Cases Reported to MCPH by Zip Code of Patient’s Residence (as of April 16, 2020)
COVID-19 Cases (per 100,000 residents) Reported to MCPH by Zip Code of Patient’s Residence (as of April 16, 2020)
