Many small businesses ready to reopen, with a caveat

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been a quiet few weeks in downtown Morganton since non-essential businesses had to close its doors.
Many people walking through on Friday said it’s been tough to take.
“You better believe it, man, this is killing me,” said Daryl Conley.
Except for some legal offices and restaurants, shops remain closed with no official end in sight.
The governor’s order to stay-at-home expires in two weeks but there is always the chance it could be extended.
Other states have done that.
At the General Store in downtown Morganton, Beth Hicks says, “All small businesses are suffering right now and we need to reopen them.”
That’s the feeling of many people, but there is also concern about reopening too soon.
“Gotta make sure everybody’s all right,” said Starla Ivey.
Most feel that the Morganton downtown business district will take a hit no matter when the reopening happens, and some businesses will be lost.
How bad the hit will depend on how much longer they have to stay closed.
Whenever the reopening comes, folks say it will have to come gradually and with caution.
“We need to get back to some sense of normalcy," James Hogan says.
