Long-term care facility advocates want transparency with COVID-19 outbreaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In Mecklenburg County, seven long-term care facilities are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks, meaning more than two positive cases per facility.
Friday night, the county released the names of all seven: Hunter Woods Nursing & Rehab Center, Huntersville Oaks, Pavillion Health Center, Autumn Care of Cornelius, The Social at Cotswold, Carrington Place Rehab & Living Center, and The Laurels.
The county did not include further information like how many cases are at each facility.
“There should be reporting to the counties and the states on a daily basis,” Lori Smetanka says.
Smetanka is the Executive Director for The National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care. She says counties should not only be clued into the details of these outbreaks, but should make all information available for the public.
“What are the number of cases that are identified in the facility, what are the number of deaths that have occurred in the facility, both COVID and non-COVID related, what are the number of staff available in those facilities to provide care for the residents,” she says. “Those should be reported to the county and state on a daily basis, and they should be made public.”
According to The Social at Cotswold, 15 residents there have tested positive for COVID-19. One of them has died. Two other staff members also tested positive and are now at home.
According to Pavillion Health Center, 11 residents and two staff members have tested positive, there.
Smetanka says the setting of these facilities can cause residents to be vulnerable to infection, along with low staff, or staff working multiple jobs.
“There’s the possibility of being in different settings where they may be carrying the virus from one place to another,” she says.
According to Smetanka, there have been some improper infection control practices, nationwide.
“It’s the number one deficiency that’s been cited by regulatory agencies across the country,” she says. “There’s been lack of enforcement about some of those issues that we’ve raised.”
Her group is advocating, while families cannot meet their loved ones in person during this time, that there needs to be regular communication between staff, and those families.
“They should not be hearing from the news media that there are positive cases in the facility, and that’s what is happening in some cases,” Smetanka says.
WBTV reached out to the county after the seven facilities were identified Friday night for more information about these outbreaks, requesting the number of cases at each. We also reached out directly to each facility we have not already heard from.
