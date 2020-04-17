Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In his pursuit of a fourth term representing South Carolina, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has been outraised for the first time by his Democratic challenger, in a record-breaking quarterly period that sets up a competitive multimillion-dollar campaign leading into the general election. Democrat Jaime Harrison's campaign says he took in $7.36 million in the first three months of 2020. Graham took in $5.6 million during the same period, a total his campaign said was achieved despite holding no fundraisers during the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, as well as during the first two weeks of the quarter, due to the new coronavirus outbreak.