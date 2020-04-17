Historically Black Colleges and Universities to receive federal funding from CARES Act

By Dedrick Russell | April 17, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT - Updated April 17 at 7:30 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Relief is coming for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Under the CARES Act, the US Department of Education released $14 billion to help colleges and universities survive during this pandemic.

Johnson C. Smith University will receive $2.7 million funding from the government to help sustain its operations.

While just up the road at Livingston College, it will receive $2.5 million to be added to its budget.

The amount of money is determined by schools’ enrollment.

The money will help make up the difference for the colleges having to reimburse students their room and board since the schools have been shut down because of COVID-19.

Livingstone has about 1,100 students. Classes are still being held online.

Livingstone College President Dr. Jimmy Jenkins says he is appreciative of the relief money from the federal government.

“It will allow us to continue moving forward and paying our employees and being able to maintain operations even though students are not here at the moment, but it will help us stay on track,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins says that because of COVID-19, the college is experiencing other challenges, but says right now there are no conversations about any layoffs.

The other closest HBCU to the WBTV viewing area is Clinton College in Rock Hill, South Carolina, which will receive about $230,000.

As of Friday, Jenkins says the money hasn’t arrived yet but hopes it will come soon.

North Carolina HBCU funding:

Bennett College Total Funding - $768,798 Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $384,399

Elizabeth City State University Total Funding - $2,130,978 Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $1,065,489

Fayetteville State University Total Funding - $5,084,687 Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $2,542,344

Johnson C. Smith University Total Funding - $2,718,468 Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $1,359,234

Livingstone College Total Funding - $2,503,063 Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $1,251,532

North Carolina A&T State University Total Funding - $14,103,628 Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $7,051,814

North Carolina Central University Total Funding - $8,932,233 Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $4,466,117

Saint Augustine’s University Total Funding - $1,450,038 Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $725,019

Shaw University Total Funding - $2,258,545 Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $1,129,273

Winston-Salem State University Total Funding - $6,117,980 Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $3,058,990

South Carolina

Allen University

Total Funding - $1,589,675

Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $794,838

Benedict College

Total Funding - $4,372,336

Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $2,186,168

Claflin University

Total Funding - $3,738,216

Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $1,869,108

Clinton College

Total Funding - $233,942

Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $116,971

Denmark Technical College

Total Funding - $412,522

Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $206,261

Morris College

Total Funding - $1,481,212

Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $740,606

South Carolina State University

Total Funding - $4,062,087

Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $2,031,044

Voorhees College

Total Funding - $1,124,053

Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $562,027

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.