Historically Black Colleges and Universities to receive federal funding from CARES Act

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Relief is coming for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Under the CARES Act, the US Department of Education released $14 billion to help colleges and universities survive during this pandemic.
Johnson C. Smith University will receive $2.7 million funding from the government to help sustain its operations.
While just up the road at Livingston College, it will receive $2.5 million to be added to its budget.
The amount of money is determined by schools’ enrollment.
The money will help make up the difference for the colleges having to reimburse students their room and board since the schools have been shut down because of COVID-19.
Livingstone has about 1,100 students. Classes are still being held online.
Livingstone College President Dr. Jimmy Jenkins says he is appreciative of the relief money from the federal government.
“It will allow us to continue moving forward and paying our employees and being able to maintain operations even though students are not here at the moment, but it will help us stay on track,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins says that because of COVID-19, the college is experiencing other challenges, but says right now there are no conversations about any layoffs.
The other closest HBCU to the WBTV viewing area is Clinton College in Rock Hill, South Carolina, which will receive about $230,000.
As of Friday, Jenkins says the money hasn’t arrived yet but hopes it will come soon.
North Carolina HBCU funding:
Bennett College Total Funding - $768,798 Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $384,399
Elizabeth City State University Total Funding - $2,130,978 Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $1,065,489
Fayetteville State University Total Funding - $5,084,687 Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $2,542,344
Johnson C. Smith University Total Funding - $2,718,468 Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $1,359,234
Livingstone College Total Funding - $2,503,063 Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $1,251,532
North Carolina A&T State University Total Funding - $14,103,628 Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $7,051,814
North Carolina Central University Total Funding - $8,932,233 Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $4,466,117
Saint Augustine’s University Total Funding - $1,450,038 Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $725,019
Shaw University Total Funding - $2,258,545 Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $1,129,273
Winston-Salem State University Total Funding - $6,117,980 Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $3,058,990
South Carolina
Allen University
Total Funding - $1,589,675
Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $794,838
Benedict College
Total Funding - $4,372,336
Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $2,186,168
Claflin University
Total Funding - $3,738,216
Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $1,869,108
Clinton College
Total Funding - $233,942
Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $116,971
Denmark Technical College
Total Funding - $412,522
Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $206,261
Morris College
Total Funding - $1,481,212
Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $740,606
South Carolina State University
Total Funding - $4,062,087
Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $2,031,044
Voorhees College
Total Funding - $1,124,053
Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum - $562,027
