First foal of 2020 born on Shackleford Banks, and the name debate’s already begun

SHACKLFORD BANKS, N.C. (WBTV) - The first wild foal of 2020 was born on Shakleford Banks on the North Carolina coast, and less than a day later the debate over his name has already begun.
Cape Lookout National Seashore posted the news on their Facebook page on Thursday.
“It’s a boy! -- The first foal of 2020 has been born on Shackleford Banks!” the post read.
In less than 16 hours, the post had already received 2.8 thousand likes, more than 3,000 shares and nearly 400 comments - many of which speculated on what the baby horse’s name should be.
“Surely he should be named Corona,” one commenter said. That person seemed to quickly change his mind, later suggesting “Hope” for the name.
“Oh please don’t name that sweet baby Corona!” another person wrote, “He needs a strong name, like Phoenix... rising from the ashes of all 2020′s disappointments!”
Other recommendations included Lucky, Peace, Spirit, Sterling, and Spot for the white mark on his head.
Despite the name debate, the majority of commenters agreed - the public loves him and can’t wait to see him with their own eyes once the North Carolina beaches open back up.
