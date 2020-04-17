FedEx driver becomes hero after girl with special needs mistakes him for ice cream man

Jamie Boll has been a broadcast journalist for more than 30 years. His career began in 1988 while still in college. Jamie came to WBTV in Charlotte in March 2005 and is now the co-anchor of WBTV News at 5 and 6 pm alongside Maureen O’Boyle. He also anchors On Your Side Tonight, a show that takes a deeper look at the issues facing our community.