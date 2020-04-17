49ers sign Georgia prep standout guard Caleb Byrd

As a senior at Newton, Byrd averaged 22 points per game on the way to earning second-team 7A All-State honors. Byrd averaged 26.5 points per game during region and state tournament play while being named first-team All-Region. Before transferring to Newton, he played for Rome High School in Georgia. As a junior, he led the state in scoring, averaging 35 points per game. In December of 2018, he scored 51 points against Forest Park High School. In 2019, he was named first-team 5A All-State and was Region Player of the Year. As a sophomore, he earned first-team All-Region and second-team All-State honors.