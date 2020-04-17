49ers sign Georgia prep standout guard Caleb Byrd

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics
Charlotte, N.C. -- Charlotte 49ers head men’s basketball coach Ron Sanchez announced the signing of Georgia prep standout Caleb Byrd, a 6-foot-1 guard from Newton High School in Covington, Georgia. Byrd is a three-time All-State selection who scored over 2,000 points in his high school career.
“We are excited about the addition of Caleb to our program,” Sanchez said. “Caleb is skilled and versatile; he will fit perfectly with our returning players. He is a tremendous individual with a great work ethic. He stands for all the things we value in a student-athlete. We are looking forward to getting Caleb to campus with his future teammates.”
Byrd is ranked a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals.
“After talking with the coaching staff from Charlotte throughout the recruiting process and doing a lot of research with my family, I just knew Charlotte would be the place for me to further my education and basketball career,” Byrd said. “Coach Sanchez and the staff have really made me feel like family from the beginning, which made me feel really comfortable with becoming a Niner.”
Byrd joins a 49ers team that finished fourth in Conference USA and earned a first-round bye in the Conference USA Tournament this season. Charlotte finished the season with a 16-13 overall record and a 10-8 Conference USA record. Charlotte's 16 wins were the most by the 49ers since winning 17 games in the 2013-14 season. Charlotte's 10 Conference USA wins were the most league wins by the Niners since going 11-5 in the Atlantic 10 in 2005-06.
PROLIFIC SCORING PREP CAREER
The Conyers, Georgia native scored 2,142 points in his high school career.
As a senior at Newton, Byrd averaged 22 points per game on the way to earning second-team 7A All-State honors. Byrd averaged 26.5 points per game during region and state tournament play while being named first-team All-Region. Before transferring to Newton, he played for Rome High School in Georgia. As a junior, he led the state in scoring, averaging 35 points per game. In December of 2018, he scored 51 points against Forest Park High School. In 2019, he was named first-team 5A All-State and was Region Player of the Year. As a sophomore, he earned first-team All-Region and second-team All-State honors.
NINERS RECRUITING CLASS Byrd joins graduate transfer 6-foot-5 guard Jhery Matos, and fellow incoming freshmen 6-foot-6 guard Jackson Threadgill and 6-foot-8 forward Jared Garcia as newcomers to Charlotte’s 2020-21 roster. Guard Caleb Stone-Carrawell will also play this season after redshirting last year.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.