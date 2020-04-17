Elevated rain chances bookend your weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday afternoon marks the return of seasonable temperatures across the region as highs climb to the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.
There will be an increase in cloud cover this evening and into the overnight hours as weak cold front makes it pass through the Carolinas. Saturday morning will start out with temperatures in the lower 50s along with the possibility of a few scattered showers.
The rain will come to an end by midday paving the way for ample sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. Overnight temperatures will dip down into the 40s by Sunday morning.
We'll add more cloud cover into the forecast Sunday with high temperatures likely topping out in the upper 60s before rain chances increase late Sunday.
A First Alert is in effect as widespread heavy rain showers, gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms move over the WBTV viewing Sunday night into Monday morning.
The strongest storms will develop mainly south of I-85, however, most communities in our area should anticipate somewhere in the neighborhood on an inch of rainfall before the system exits late Monday morning.
With the return of high pressure Monday evening into Tuesday, lows are expected to return the 30s and 40s leading to another bout with frost Tuesday morning. We'll stay dry and calm Tuesday and Wednesday before another round of rain moves in during the latter part of the work week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
