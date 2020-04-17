Downtown Belmont transformed into distribution site to feed hundreds

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Main Street in the city of Belmont was transformed into a supply distribution site Friday morning.
Hundreds of cars lined up hours before the 9 a.m. start time to get their share of the more than 30,000 pounds of food and cleaning supplies.
“They were lined up to the highway and down the highway this morning for just a little encouragement,” said Kevin Jonas, owner of Nellie’s Southern Kitchen.
Jonas decided to bring that encouragement to Belmont by working with Convoy of Hope and Elevation Church to bring in food, wipes, diapers, water and other essential items.
“We did this literally the turnaround was a week," said Jayson Price, pastor of Elevation Church in Gaston County. "We just got the word out as far as we could. We met last week and we did that this week.”
Volunteers with Convoy of Hope traveled from Missouri.
“Belmont has been so fun,” said Hugh Abercrombie, from Convoy of Hope. “Such a fun community.”
They worked together to fill a significant need.
“This time has changed the definition of need,” Jonas said. “The second the economy slowed and was shut down, within a week most people were in need.”
Music and prayer filled the street.
“Even though people are isolated and afraid we believe God has called us to be a light of the world,” Price said.
Things moved quickly.
“Almost like a NASCAR pit crew,” Jonas said.
By 10:30 a.m. they ran out of supplies. They were able to load up around 540 cars.
