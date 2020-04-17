DHEC: An estimated 2,738 people infected with coronavirus in S.C. have recovered

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In South Carolina, about 67% of people who tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered, according to new data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
There are a total of 4,086 people who have tested positive in South Carolina as of Friday, April 17. Of those, 116 have died.
According to this new estimate from DHEC, here are the number of people who have died, recovered and are still fighting the virus:
- Deaths = 116
- Recoveries ~ 2,738
- Those still fighting ~ 1,232
Here are the percentages of deaths, recoveries and ongoing illness, according to the new estimate:
- Death rate = 2.84%
- Recovery rate ~ 67%
- Those still fighting ~ 30%
DHEC does not track all positive cases of COVID-19 in the state -- the agency doesn’t have the manpower. So experts came to this estimate using the following parameters:
- If someone was hospitalized at the time of their positive test, DHEC counts them as recovered if their death was not reported after 32 days had passed.
- If someone was not hospitalized at the time of their positive tests, DHEC counts them as recovered if they were not hospitalized or reported to die after 14 days had passed.
- Those cases where hospitalization at the time of the test was not available are counted as if they were hospitalized -- meaning 32 days would have to pass before they are counted as recovered, DHEC said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of the coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Most people can recover from the virus at home using over-the-counter medications to treat their symptoms.
Those who are at the highest risk of developing severe case of COVID-19 are the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Young people who contract the virus are not likely to have a serious case, research shows. However, the CDC said about 40% of people who needed to be hospitalized due to the coronavirus are between the ages of 20 and 54.
Those who are hospitalized with serious cases of COVID-19 have trouble breathing, and many need support from ventilators, which breathe for them. The U.S. is working to produce more of the machines to prepare, but experts fear a shortage of the life-saving devices.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider. Avoid going to the doctor or an emergency room unless the situation is life-threatening.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free online screening from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
MUSC has an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Go to musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
Prisma Health also has a free virtual visit, which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home. Go to prismahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.
For more information on COVID-19, click or tap here to visit the CDC’s website.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.