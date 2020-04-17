Conway police ask for help in search for missing couple

Conway police ask for help in search for missing couple
Calvin Brent and Lindsey Wolf have not been seen since Friday, April 10. (Source: Conway Police Department)
April 17, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT - Updated April 17 at 8:47 PM

CONWAY, S.C (WMBF) – Conway police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing couple.

Calvin Brent and Lindsey Wolf have not been seen since Friday, April 10. Police were notified a week later about their disappearance.

The two were last seen on Blue Bell Lane in Conway. They were seen leaving in a 2006 black Lincoln Navigator with South Carolina license plate number NCW896.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.