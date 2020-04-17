Chilly start, seasonal finish to the day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A good deal of sunshine is back in the forecast today, and after a frosty cold start, we’ll rebound nicely to the seasonal lower 70s.
Clear skies this evening will give way to a few more clouds overnight and it won’t be as cold with lows in the lower 50s.
As for the weekend, there’ll be a bit of rain on both ends, but as we’ve fine-tuned the forecast, most of the weekend will be dry and warm. There will be a weak front passing through the region early Saturday and along with it, a small shower chance.
The rest of Saturday and most of Sunday will be dry before better rain chances return late Sunday. A First Alert has been hoisted for Sunday night through early Monday, as widespread, potentially heavy rain - and even a few thunderstorms - dominates the start of the new week.
High temperatures will remain pleasantly warm in the seasonal lower 70s Saturday under mostly sunny skies before backing off ho near 70° with the increasing clouds and rain chances on Sunday.
Monday will start with rain but end with more sunshine and afternoon readings back in the lower 70s.
Stay safe and have a great Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
