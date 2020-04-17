Charlotte signs highly-touted, four-star offensive lineman Crawford

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics
Charlotte, N.C. -- On the heels of the 49ers first-ever bowl bid, Charlotte second-year head coach Will Healy knew he had to bolster the 49ers offensive line in light of the loss of three starters. He did so in a big way when highly-touted, four-star recruit Ty’kieast (pronounced tie-KEY-st) Crawford (Carthage, Texas/Carthage H.S.) signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the 49ers in the 2020-21 season.
“We are beyond excited to have a player of Ty’Kieast’s caliber join our program,” Healy said. “Above all, we believe he will be a great representative of our program and help build something really special here at Charlotte. It shows where this program is headed by having a player like this choose this program! Let’s go to work!”
A 6-5; 335-pound offensive lineman, Crawford reportedly had 19 Power 5 scholarship offers, including from SEC powerhouses Alabama, Georgia and defending national champion LSU. He was rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN.com, 247Sports and Rivals.com. 247Sports ranks him as the 19th-best offensive tackle in the country.
With Crawford’s signing, Healy’s recruiting class is now ranked second in Conference USA and first in the league’s East Division.
In Crawford’s senior season, Carthage went 16-0 and won the 4A D1 state championship with a 42-28 victory over La Vega. In his junior year, the Bulldogs were 14-1 and won their region in the state playoffs to reach the state’s 4A D1 semifinals.
“I’m really excited,” Crawford said “(Offensive Line) Coach (Lee) Grimes gave me the opportunity and I took it. I just know I want to help them win. I come from a winning program so I want to win and make a bowl game. I expect to learn a lot.”
In Healy’s first season at the helm, the 49ers won five straight to end the 2019 regular-season and earn a trip to the Bahamas Bowl. Charlotte posted school records for wins, conference wins, home wins and win streak. The 49ers return 13 starters as well as two starters that missed all or most of the 2019 season with injury.
