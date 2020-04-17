Charlotte Postal Service employee tests positive for coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte United States Postal Service employee tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson told WBTV.
The person is an employee at the Mid-Carolinas Processing & Distribution Center on West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte.
Officials believe the risk is low for employees who work at the facility.
“But we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available,” a spokesperson said.
USPS will not identify the patient or comment on the patient’s medical condition.
“The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority,” the spokesperson said. “To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow the recommended guidelines and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”
