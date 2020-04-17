Charlotte officers struck during chase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two officers were struck by a vehicle in southeast Charlotte early Friday morning while trying to detain a driver.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Briar Creek Road near Highway 74. Police say a suspect drove through a barricade where an off-duty Mecklenburg County ABC officer was working. “The driver stopped the vehicle and was acting very irrational,” police say.
As two CMPD officers attempted to detain the driver, police say the driver took off and struck the officers with the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody on Morehead Street near Calvert Street a short time later following a low-speed chase.
Police say no one was seriously injured in the incident. No names have been released.
