Charlotte mayor: City still committed to bringing in pro soccer franchise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles giving an update on what challenges COVID-19 is having on the city's economy.
Already, the mayor has mentioned the pandemic is leading to a lot of uncertainty for hosting the Republican National Convention, but what about the city's plan to welcome Major League Soccer?
Lyles gave no indication that plans have changed.
The mayor says Charlotte remains committed to continuing their plans to bring professional soccer to the city.
Lyles urged that MLS isn’t just important to the city as a whole, but important toward the revitalization of the former Eastland Mall site, where the team would practice.
There is some uncertainty in logistics at the site because MLS is being funded through hospitality industry dollars.
Of course, if there are changes to those plans, WBTV will keep you updated.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.