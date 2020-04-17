Charlotte 49ers DE Alex Highsmith goes from walk-on to top NFL Draft prospect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Alex Highsmith’s career at Charlotte started with him as a walk-on. He leaves the program as the all time leader in sacks. To be that good, you have to put in a lot of hard work and Highsmith’s story is proof he put in that work.
“In high school I played middle backer (linebacker) and I was like 6 foot 1 and 205 pounds so I was super skinny,” said Highsmith.
No big time college football program wants a middle linebacker at that size so if Highsmith was going to play division 1 football, he was going to have to sell himself. Even to the Charlotte 49ers who had only been playing football for a year.
Alex played high school ball at Ashley High School in Wilmington. A game against rival Hoggard High School in 2014 changed his life.
“Their coach’s name was Scott Braswell,” said Highsmith. “His son Scotty Braswell Jr. was a GA (grad assistant) at Charlotte at the time. What I did was I asked coach Braswell ‘is there any way you can pass my film on to your son and the Charlotte staff.’ He did and they watched it and they liked me.”
And that opened the door for Alex to walk-on at Charlotte. Not to get a scholarship but just to walk-on. Alex earned that scholarship after his redshirt freshman season and the rest is history.
By the end of his career, Highsmith had racked up 20 sacks which is a program record, he was first team All-Conference USA (2 straight seasons) and he was named a 3rd team All-American as a senior.
Which brings us to today. He is less than a week away from realizing his dream, but he also has to start back over at square 1 heading into the NFL... he has to prove himself all over again, but it is all good.
“Me being a walk-on, it’s help me increase my work ethic, helped me learn perseverance, and learn different character traits that have helped me along the way. I’m going to carry that walk-on mentality and that chip on my shoulder where ever I go. I started from the visitors locker room my freshman year and started on scout team and worked my way up so I know I’m willing to do whatever it takes to eventually work my way into a solid role on any team.”
