York County man helps restaurants, feeds people for free

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Restaurants are still open but with heavy restrictions, causing some eateries to suffer.
Business isn’t coming in at the same pace before the coronavirus struck.
A York County man wants to change that.
He’s helping local restaurants by feeding people for free.
One business Robert Winkler partnered with is R&B Pub House.
The restaurant is still open, but co-owner Ronnie Wright says sales have decreased.
“I would say we’re down 70 percent easily maybe even 75 percent,” says Wright.
Wright worries about his restaurant and his employees.
“It’s tough, you know, for me being the owner. I feel for my employees because they’re the ones that’s really taking the hit,” he says.
Wright says the York community is strong. He says Winkler shows just how strong.
”I just really felt lead and called to try to help out,” says Winkler.
Winkler is a financial advisor. When his office doors closed, his front porch opens for business.
He set up shop twice a week to give food out for free.
”My father before he passed away had a license plate that said to whom much is given much is expected,” Winkler says. “We were always taught that, so I wanted to try to give back to the community somehow.”
Winkler’s not only feeding families for free, but also helping restaurants that need an extra boost.
”I’ve had messages on Facebook that said, ‘Thank you, I didn’t know when I was going to eat today,’” says Wrinkler. “These are our neighbors these are our friends. Those of us that are blessed enough to be able to afford to do it needs to be able to help those that are struggling.”
“We’re thankful Robert did it with us and it’s a very nice gesture for him to pay for it also,” says Wright.
