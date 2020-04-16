21-year-old killed in Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was killed in a crash in Lincoln County Wednesday evening.
The wreck happened around 5:55 p.m. on Buffalo Shoals Road at Poarch Road. Officials say a 1994 Chevrolet Geo Prizm failed to yield right of way during a turn and collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck.
The driver of the Chevrolet, identified by officials as 21-year-old Robert Cornelius, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital. No charges are expected.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.