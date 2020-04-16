Two more Amazon workers at Charlotte site test positive for COVID-19, company says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Catherine Muccigrosso/Charlotte Observer) - Two more Amazon workers in Charlotte have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, a company spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.
This is the third case of the novel coronavirus reported at the CLT2 fulfillment center on Old Dowd Road in Charlotte.
The company confirmed two other cases at the sorting center at CLT4, a distribution center at 8000 Tuckaseegee Road, and CLT5 at 1745 Derita Road in Concord. That makes five total cases to date in Amazon facilities in the region.
“We are supporting the individual who is recovering. We are following all guidelines from local health officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site,” said Rachael Lighty, Amazon spokeswoman.
Lightly said the company has implemented new safety measures including cleaning and sanitation, procuring masks for employees, implementing temperature checks and ensuring social distancing.
“Like all businesses grappling with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we are evaluating and making changes in real-time and encourage anyone to compare our overall pay, benefits, and speed in which we’re managing this crisis to other retailers and major employers across the country,” Lightly said.
The Seattle-based e-commerce giant employs hundreds at its Charlotte, Concord and Kannapolis facilities.