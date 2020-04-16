Third person dies of COVID-19 complications in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A third person in Iredell County has died of the coronavirus, health officials said on Thursday.
The most recent death involved a person who was at higher risk for serious illness and died from complications associated with the virus.
No other information was released about the patient.
A second person died on Tuesday in Iredell County from coronavirus-related complications.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time," said Jane Hinson, Iredell County Health Director after the first county death was reported. "This first death of an Iredell County resident due to COVID-19 emphasizes the need to follow the “Stay at Home” order and all other public health recommendations to slow the spread of the virus in our community. It is extremely important for each of us to do our part to protect ourselves and those around us, especially those who are at an increased risk for severe illness.”
